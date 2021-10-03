MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Trading Up 3.1%

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.56 and last traded at $51.55. Approximately 760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.01.

MTYFF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

