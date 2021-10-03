Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.79

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 8054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. Analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,436 shares of company stock worth $2,051,996. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

