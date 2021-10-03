Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.79

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 8054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.
Several analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.
The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,436 shares of company stock worth $2,051,996. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
