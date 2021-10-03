Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MS. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.95.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $99.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.56. The firm has a market cap of $180.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,949,000 after buying an additional 1,980,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,047,000 after buying an additional 830,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,873,000 after buying an additional 774,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

