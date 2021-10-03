ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $3,653,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $719,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $12,517,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $6,386,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.44 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.36. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MODV. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.