MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $1.47 Million in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 4.07% of CA Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $97,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $214,000.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on CA Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective for the company.

CA Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

