MKM Partners Begins Coverage on United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.78.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $52.35.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

