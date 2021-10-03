Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in September

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Mitsui Chemicals stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.66. 345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. Mitsui Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile
