Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 66,565 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,565 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of H&R Block worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,444 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth approximately $21,886,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in H&R Block by 129.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in H&R Block by 36.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 588,500 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

