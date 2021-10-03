Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,027 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of iHeartMedia worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 179,846 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,608 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Shares of IHRT opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.28.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.