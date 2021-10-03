Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 209 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 58.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,097 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in J2 Global by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after purchasing an additional 92,143 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 731,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,567,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 251,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J2 Global stock opened at $139.87 on Friday. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.40.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

