Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 298.3% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 149,617 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,953,000 after acquiring an additional 134,103 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

SLF stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

