Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,572,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,583,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 90,712 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 3.89. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $9.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

