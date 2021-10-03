Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their hold rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Shares of MU opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,929 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,935,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

