Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.60.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $171,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

