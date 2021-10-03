Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $2.11. Microchip Technology reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $88.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Shares of MCHP opened at $152.71 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 158.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $429,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $5,153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $7,181,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

