Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $11,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

Shares of USIO opened at $6.03 on Friday. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.32 million, a PE ratio of -75.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parian Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 885,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

