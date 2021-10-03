Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Short Interest Up 64.2% in September

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the August 31st total of 33,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth $202,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 24,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,897. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

