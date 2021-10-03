Merit Medical Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,995 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,405% compared to the typical volume of 199 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $72.52 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 145.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average is $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,866,000 after buying an additional 462,477 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,836,000 after buying an additional 228,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after buying an additional 212,022 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,229,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

