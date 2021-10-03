Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 60,707 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,533,000 after purchasing an additional 417,207 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

EBSB opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.06. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.10 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

