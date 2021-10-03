MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MELI shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,930.50.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,667.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,795.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,589.09. The company has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of -33,352.00 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.70 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

