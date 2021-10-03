MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MDJH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,548. MDJM has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDJM by 118.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDJM in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDJM in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

