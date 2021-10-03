McGinn Investment Management Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.1% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,389,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,316,859. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $257.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

