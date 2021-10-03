McGinn Investment Management Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 2.8% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 91,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $429,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 189,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $32,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

WFC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.02. 18,021,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,496,463. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

