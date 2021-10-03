McDonald’s Co. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for McDonald’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCD. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

NYSE MCD opened at $242.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.82. The company has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $248.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 89.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 15.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

