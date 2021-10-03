McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $157,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSE MKC opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.55. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

