MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.10.

MXL stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $681,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 6,464 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $316,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,904 shares of company stock valued at $374,709 and have sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,392,867. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MaxLinear by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after buying an additional 812,924 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 698.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 349,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

