MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $739,321.35 and approximately $72,739.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,967.48 or 1.00023266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00082519 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.10 or 0.00709184 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.25 or 0.00369604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.69 or 0.00241238 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004110 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001551 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

