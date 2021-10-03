Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Maverix Metals were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 2,512,087 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100,190 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 310,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MMX. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Shares of MMX opened at $4.44 on Friday. Maverix Metals Inc. has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $647.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

