Matthew Kalish Sells 96,154 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,810,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $5,760,526.23.

On Friday, August 20th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $4,988,417.64.

On Friday, August 6th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $4,970,200.26.

On Friday, July 23rd, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,752,892.22.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $12,175,048.70.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKNG. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $241,361,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

