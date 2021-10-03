Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,653,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 393,844 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $514,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 250.5% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 97.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 365,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,421,000 after purchasing an additional 180,294 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,645,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $154.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,190. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.34 and a 200-day moving average of $140.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.15.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.