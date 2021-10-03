Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Short Interest Update

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,300 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 979,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Markforged in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.88% of Markforged as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKFG opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70. Markforged has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

