Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Beacon Securities lowered Marathon Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 63,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,711. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

