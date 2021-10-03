Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291,007 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,145 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,619,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,087 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,642,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

