Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MANH. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $155.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.54. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

