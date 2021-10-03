Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Down 67.6% in September

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the August 31st total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

MJDLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Major Drilling Group International stock remained flat at $$6.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

