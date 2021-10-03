Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Down 67.6% in September

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the August 31st total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

MJDLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Major Drilling Group International stock remained flat at $$6.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

