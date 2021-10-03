Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) PT Raised to C$115.00 at TD Securities

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Mainstreet Equity to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of TSE MEQ opened at C$105.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$981.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. Mainstreet Equity has a 12-month low of C$62.98 and a 12-month high of C$119.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$110.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$96.84.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$19.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$18.09. The company had revenue of C$39.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.3400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

