Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,340 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Xinyuan Real Estate worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XIN opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.12.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

