Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 6,388 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 619.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,280,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,754 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $863,000. Allen Operations LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,720 shares of company stock valued at $51,381,376.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.