Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 264 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 234.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 57.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.