Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $371,000 Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in NexGen Energy by 36.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 79.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NexGen Energy by 26.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NexGen Energy by 56.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NXE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $6.17.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

