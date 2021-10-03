Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 673,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 667,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,181,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 403,055 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 605,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 545,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 261,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

