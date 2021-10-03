Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 5,300 Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WLK opened at $93.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.53.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

