Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 30,000 Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 19.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 81.9% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 201,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 109.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 89,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

GDP stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $336.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.08.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 366,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $6,959,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

