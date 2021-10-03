Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$10.70

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from C$11.50 to C$10.70 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LUN. Cormark reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.43.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$8.93 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$7.19 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.08. The company has a market cap of C$6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 8.38.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 10.4999996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

