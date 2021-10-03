Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Update

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,300 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the August 31st total of 659,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,082,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Lotus Resources stock remained flat at $$0.19 on Friday. 78,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16. Lotus Resources has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Lotus Resources Company Profile

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

