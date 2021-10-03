Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $9.56.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 14.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 21.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

