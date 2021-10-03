Loop Capital Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $205.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $195.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.34.

Shares of ABNB opened at $173.01 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.66 and its 200 day moving average is $156.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $108.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $4,232,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $104,502,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,215,569 shares of company stock valued at $326,353,826 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

