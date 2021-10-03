London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Shares Down 0.2%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.56 and last traded at $100.50. 5,232 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 4,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.69.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.64.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

