LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) Insider Sells A$1,020,000.00 in Stock

LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) insider Antonluigi Gozzi sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24), for a total transaction of A$1,020,000.00 ($728,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

About LiveHire

LiveHire Limited provides online talent acquisition software solutions to enterprises in Australia. It operates LiveHire, a talent acquisition and engagement platform for recruitment process, such as sourcing, engaging, hiring, analyzing, and integrating, as well as for internal mobility and outplacement.

