Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Shares Up 4.1%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.56 and last traded at $94.89. 46,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,194,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average of $85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

